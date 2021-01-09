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The PURGE From Twitter: Sidney Powel, Gen Flynn, Tracy Beanz, Bongino & MORE 1/8/2021
Resistance Chicks
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175 views • January 09, 2021
So #Twitter is straight up "Thanos" snapping conservatives out of existence, meanwhile Facebook/Instagram have permanently banned our 45th president of the United States from their platform. Sort of makes you ask the question: what do they have to hide, and why are they so scared of our voice? ;) All of that and so much more on tonight's weekly round-up of news... we'll be covering, well, EVERYTHING! ;) You don't want to miss it! Resistance Chicks: the chicks who bring truth and HOPE when the world seems like it's spinning out of control. PLUS! Special #propheticword from Leah for the 20th of this month!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
back-up channel Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxcyrXF7dlJHvnl0wBWXhw?view_as=subscriber
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.

Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/12/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html

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Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy