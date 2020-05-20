Super cyclone Amphan .. prayers needed

Job 28 : 22 - 28Job 28:22 Destruction and death say, We have heard the fame thereof with our ears.Job 28:23 God understandeth the way thereof, and he knoweth the place thereof.Job 28:24 For he looketh to the ends of the earth, and seeth under the whole heaven;Job 28:25 To make the weight for the winds; and he weigheth the waters by measure.Job 28:26 When he made a decree for the rain, and a way for the lightning of the thunder:Job 28:27 Then did he see it, and declare it; he prepared it, yea, and searched it out.Job 28:28 And unto man he said, Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom; and to depart from evil is understanding.