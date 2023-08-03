THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Thursday 8/3/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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TRUMP’S DC JUDGE WORKED FOR FIRM LINKED TO HUNTER BIDEN, SAYS REPORTJudge worked at law firm that lobbied for Burisma, the energy company at the center of the Hunter Biden scandal, according to bombshell article
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