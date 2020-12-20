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They’re Telling You | Carl Vernon
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73 views • December 20, 2020
They’re Telling You | Carl Vernon
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7rlvlj-jumO7LrXpP-8NZQ
QUOTE ,, " Protecting the rights of even the least individual among us is basically the only excuse the government has for even existing. ""Ronald Reagan
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7rlvlj-jumO7LrXpP-8NZQ
QUOTE ,, " Protecting the rights of even the least individual among us is basically the only excuse the government has for even existing. ""Ronald Reagan
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