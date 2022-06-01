TRUE the VOTE BREAKTHRU: Convincing Evidence Presented in today's live stream

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True The Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips presented evidence of 2020 election ballot trafficking in Yuma and Maricopa Counties on Tuesday afternoon. Their evidence is based on the historic documentary “2000 Mules” on the theft of the 2020 presidential election. True the Vote presented to Republican members of the Arizona House and Senate.
The bill would make elections in Arizona one day, one vote, paper ballots, drop box restrictions and would overall make the elections much more secure.
… and the crowd goes crazy! 🇺🇸