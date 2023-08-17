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I was really shocked when I saw Brave's condition He was like a rock lying on the side of the road
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71 views • August 17, 2023

Pitiful Animal


August 17, 2023


We received messages from some students in the dormitory that they needed help with Brave. The boy was about eight years old

He had been wandering around this area for quite some time. Before that, they posted articles on several websites but no one helped Brave.

I was really shocked when I saw Brave's condition. He was like a rock lying on the side of the road. I didn't know how many other diseases were inside that rock.

He just lay still and looked at me when he got back from the car.

Biochemical results showed mild liver inflammation and gastritis. The most severe disease was demodex dermatitis.

The treatment process would be very time consuming and difficult. He needed to be isolated from other dogs in a separate environment.

This was Brave's first delicious meal. He ate it deliciously without leaving any leftovers.

For us it was a simple meal but for him it was like a luxury dish.

In the sparkling eyes, but could not hide the great sadness in this dog.

Day 5, little by little we would see great changes on Brave skin.

How resilient he was to the itch and pain caused by scabies.

Day 10, taking medicine baths, weekly skin treatments, taking hemolitan, trihepat and supplementing with vitamins and nutrients helped Brave's body start to recover from the inside.

Day 15, some areas still had scabs but I couldn't remove them because it would be painful for him.

Not only was the wound cleaned, but his eyes were still darkened from the infection. His eyes did not improve.

 I still could cut his nails because he was so stressed and so scared.

Day 30, Brave increased from 19 kg to 23 kg.

He was recovering very slowly but he was trying. That was enough, I would follow and not abandon him.

Angels did not always appear but they would appear to light up everyone's life.

Day 40, his skin had improved a lot but still had a long way to go.

Day 60, he finally started to trust me.

I was surprised when she decided to come to me and rub her face in my swaying clothes

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOPF68WfOq8

Keywords
doganimalsbraverescuepitiful animaldormitoryeight years old
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