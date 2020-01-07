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How to Start Prepping Before Its Too Late Complete Guide
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369 views • January 07, 2020
#survival #prepping #prepare
In light of recent events transpiring around the world, its now more important than ever before to have an disaster preparedness plan. In this video I provide an overview of prepping for beginners using the 'Prepping Pyramid'; a system to help you prioritize your planning.
GEAR LIST AT BOTTOM!
Video links
Mad max workout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uxbbn...
Food Storage 100 days of food for 100 dollars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apRe0...
Mylar Bags/ Vaccum sealing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sixum...
Strategic Relocation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItY97...
Survival Gear playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Protect your Home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-uxP...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qu7zP...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tE0A4...
COMPLETE GEAR LIST - (Using these links will help support the channel, it doesnt increase your cost at all)
Get most of gear in video here www.canadianpreparedness.com but see other links below
Berkey Water Filtration
https://amzn.to/2SWn7P2
Aquamire Frontier
https://amzn.to/2FoTLkm
Mountain house food
https://amzn.to/2SVt2nK
In light of recent events transpiring around the world, its now more important than ever before to have an disaster preparedness plan. In this video I provide an overview of prepping for beginners using the 'Prepping Pyramid'; a system to help you prioritize your planning.
GEAR LIST AT BOTTOM!
Video links
Mad max workout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uxbbn...
Food Storage 100 days of food for 100 dollars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apRe0...
Mylar Bags/ Vaccum sealing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sixum...
Strategic Relocation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItY97...
Survival Gear playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Protect your Home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-uxP...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qu7zP...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tE0A4...
COMPLETE GEAR LIST - (Using these links will help support the channel, it doesnt increase your cost at all)
Get most of gear in video here www.canadianpreparedness.com but see other links below
Berkey Water Filtration
https://amzn.to/2SWn7P2
Aquamire Frontier
https://amzn.to/2FoTLkm
Mountain house food
https://amzn.to/2SVt2nK
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