© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't Get An MRI If You're Vaccinated!
Follow
3
Share
Report
650 views • November 16, 2021
Doctors around the world are warning individuals who have been injected with the COVID 'vaccine' to avoid MRI scans, as some people have been severely affected by the electromagnetism it produces. The most severe cases have resulted in the death of the patients.
Ricardo Delgado, from La Quinta Columna, briefly explains this phenomenon.
If you like Orwell City's videos consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/mri.html
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vkgyb1-be-careful-with-mris-if-youre-vaccinated.html
Ricardo Delgado, from La Quinta Columna, briefly explains this phenomenon.
If you like Orwell City's videos consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/mri.html
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vkgyb1-be-careful-with-mris-if-youre-vaccinated.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.