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Do You Know What You’re Worshiping?
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40 views • December 04, 2020
Billions of people around the globe identify with their respective religious groups, and engage in religious activity. Sadly, regarding their religious belief system, most are illiterate and blindly going through the motions; unable to adequately define the basic tenets of their faith, or the purpose of their religious traditions and practices. In this video Scott discusses Jesus' conversation with the Samaritan woman at the well, to whom He declared, "You Samaritans worship what you do not know." Tragically, this was—and to this very day is still—true. And it is not true only of Samaritans. Jesus could rightly make this same declaration to many (or most) Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, etc. Do you really know what you're worshiping?
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
See Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
See Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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