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G. MMS: Protocol 1000 and Protocol 1000+ explained in detail. Also, a little on the "Maintenance Dosage".
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8133 views • August 01, 2020
Details on the "Maintenance Schedule", "Protocol 1000" and the "Protocol 1000+". Always remember to do a Startup Procedure for 1-5 days before getting to these so that your body aclamates to the treatments.
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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