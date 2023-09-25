Create New Account
if I drink water, it leaks out of my cheek
“They shot you with one of these?”

“That’s what I pulled out of my face…
if I drink water, it leaks out of my cheek”
- Josh Black (in prison right now)

https://youtu.be/sLa98fB0Elw&t=577



january 6joshua blackshot in the face

