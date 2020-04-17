© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones 2014 Flashback With Dr. Edward Group About Chemicals Added To Our Food And Water - May 28th 2014
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • April 17, 2020
THANKS TO THIS BRIGHTEON CHANNEL (HOSTILE TAKEOVER) FOR FINDING THE VIDEO:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/Hostile VISIT IT AND SUBSCRIBE TO IT
This is from The Alex Jones Show of May 28th 2014 where Doctor Edward Group makes his first OR one of his first appearances. --- ..."On today's show, Alex welcomes the founder of Global Healing Center, Dr. Edward F. Group, to discuss the real war on women and what can be done to maintain vibrant reproductive health."...
I'm looking for INFOWARS archive material pre-dating the 2008 to 2005 period and also even BEFORE 2005. If you have any to transfer, let me know at: [email protected]
Original show description for Wednesday May 28th 2014:
On the Wednesday, May 28 edition of the Alex Jones Show, Jones looks at straight-from-the-horse's-mouth revelations from supposed Booze Allen Hamilton contractor Edward Snowden, who revealed he worked as a CIA, NSA and DIA asset long before providing his renowned leaks to the media. Onsite reporters David Knight and Paul Joseph Watson also Skype in to break down the massive paranoid, tax-payer funded security apparatus, complete with steel barricades, welcoming the few journalists who dare question what goes on behind closed doors at Bilderberg 2014, where reporters staying at the Marriott in Copenhagen have already been evacuated, with a few already thrown in jail. On today's show, Alex welcomes the founder of Global Healing Center, Dr. Edward F. Group, to discuss the real war on women and what can be done to maintain vibrant reproductive health.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/Hostile VISIT IT AND SUBSCRIBE TO IT
This is from The Alex Jones Show of May 28th 2014 where Doctor Edward Group makes his first OR one of his first appearances. --- ..."On today's show, Alex welcomes the founder of Global Healing Center, Dr. Edward F. Group, to discuss the real war on women and what can be done to maintain vibrant reproductive health."...
I'm looking for INFOWARS archive material pre-dating the 2008 to 2005 period and also even BEFORE 2005. If you have any to transfer, let me know at: [email protected]
Original show description for Wednesday May 28th 2014:
On the Wednesday, May 28 edition of the Alex Jones Show, Jones looks at straight-from-the-horse's-mouth revelations from supposed Booze Allen Hamilton contractor Edward Snowden, who revealed he worked as a CIA, NSA and DIA asset long before providing his renowned leaks to the media. Onsite reporters David Knight and Paul Joseph Watson also Skype in to break down the massive paranoid, tax-payer funded security apparatus, complete with steel barricades, welcoming the few journalists who dare question what goes on behind closed doors at Bilderberg 2014, where reporters staying at the Marriott in Copenhagen have already been evacuated, with a few already thrown in jail. On today's show, Alex welcomes the founder of Global Healing Center, Dr. Edward F. Group, to discuss the real war on women and what can be done to maintain vibrant reproductive health.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.