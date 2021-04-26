© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Pfizer Vice President, Dr. Yeadon, Speaks On Covid-19 Lie, & His Colleagues Remaining Silent (MIRRORED)
Follow
4
Share
Report
661 views • April 26, 2021
Former Pfizer Vice President, Dr. Yeadon, Speaks On Covid-19 Lie, & His Colleagues Remaining Silent (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-25_17-36-08:2
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/how-long-will-honest-and-ethical-scientists-and-doctors-remain-silent-about-mass-murders-and-population-reduction/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-04-25_17-36-08#2
Claim ID
253793a5bc0da76ae8370b7fbc655e5be27e8a71
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-25_17-36-08:2
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/how-long-will-honest-and-ethical-scientists-and-doctors-remain-silent-about-mass-murders-and-population-reduction/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-04-25_17-36-08#2
Claim ID
253793a5bc0da76ae8370b7fbc655e5be27e8a71
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.