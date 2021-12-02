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Graphene Oxide Wireless Network: Bioweapon Shots Contain Wireless Nanosensor
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590 views • December 02, 2021
Dr. Pablo Compra, University of Almeira Professor of Chemical Science, joins Stew Peters today to discuss his work with “La Quinta Columna” in Spain. That name means “the Fifth Column,” and it’s a group of dissident researchers who have investigated these vaccines. Most importantly, they’re the ones who studied vaccine samples and found graphene oxide in them.
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
https://www.everlinks.io/tbltv-rvm/stew-peters
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vpzbzp-graphene-oxide-wireless-network-bioweapon-shots-contain-wireless-nanosensor.html
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
https://www.everlinks.io/tbltv-rvm/stew-peters
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vpzbzp-graphene-oxide-wireless-network-bioweapon-shots-contain-wireless-nanosensor.html
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