Praia De Sao Juliao, Portugal.

This was previously published without sound (no Music). In order to make our videos more interesting, we are embarking on a program of making fully edited, composites. This short spectacular video of the combination of slow motion and time-lapse video work as well as music (All Your Love) makes for a great show. There will be more coming. Thank you for watching and supporting us!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.