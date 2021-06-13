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SHE HAD THE PFIZER EUTHANASIA SHOT AND IT IS NOT GOING WELL.
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763 views • June 13, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
I have point to make and a question. Point one: Your ex had to keep "my son"...try "our son" in that. Question: Was he smart enough not to kill himself so that the child will not be left as an orphan to be taken and vaxxed and killed by the state? Just some thoughts.
I have point to make and a question. Point one: Your ex had to keep "my son"...try "our son" in that. Question: Was he smart enough not to kill himself so that the child will not be left as an orphan to be taken and vaxxed and killed by the state? Just some thoughts.
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