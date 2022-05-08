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Mariupol refugee on life during conflict and early days of World War II
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51 views • May 08, 2022
RT.
With a few days ahead of Victory Day celebrations, RT spoke to Raisa Yarinskikh, who was just a child during the WW2. She told us about her younger years during the Great Patriotic War. Now Raisa faces the horrors of a conflict again, being a Mariupol resident. She left the city with other refugees and described to us the living under shelling.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13vte7-mariupol-refugee-on-life-during-conflict-and-early-days-of-world-war-ii.html
With a few days ahead of Victory Day celebrations, RT spoke to Raisa Yarinskikh, who was just a child during the WW2. She told us about her younger years during the Great Patriotic War. Now Raisa faces the horrors of a conflict again, being a Mariupol resident. She left the city with other refugees and described to us the living under shelling.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13vte7-mariupol-refugee-on-life-during-conflict-and-early-days-of-world-war-ii.html
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