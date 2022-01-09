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Tennis Star, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Has To Drop Out Of Australian Sydney Cup, Could Not Breath During Match, Grabbing Chest
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410 views • January 09, 2022
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TENNIS star Nikoloz Basilashvili was forced to retire after struggling to breathe and needing treatment from a doctor.
TENNIS star Nikoloz Basilashvili was forced to retire after struggling to breathe and needing treatment from a doctor.
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