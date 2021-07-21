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Stew Peters and Alex Jones Interview - consensus is GET FAUCI INTO COURT! ACT NOW!
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412 views • July 21, 2021
EXCLUSIVE! Alex Jones and Stew Peters had a heavy-hitting and explosive conversation today on the 'Stew Peters Show'.
The two exposed truth-seeking voices for freedom discussed the poisonous jabs, lockdowns, the real source of the communist invasion, migration and MORE!
www.StewPeters.tv | www.FreeWorldNews.tv
The two exposed truth-seeking voices for freedom discussed the poisonous jabs, lockdowns, the real source of the communist invasion, migration and MORE!
www.StewPeters.tv | www.FreeWorldNews.tv
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