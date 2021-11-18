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BE READY. PREPARE NOW. GET GUNS: SALES SURGE TO RECORD HIGH AS 2A ATTACKS INTENSIFY
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130 views • November 18, 2021
Things are getting worse and worse every day in America. The U.S. military is falling apart. Infrastructure is decaying. The murder rate was up 30 percent last year and it will be up again this year. Our elites are egging on violent riots, and then sending prosecutors to arrest people who defend themselves from the mob. Paul Haulinski with GunsAmerica.com, America’s oldest online platform for buying and selling guns, joins Stew to discuss the shortages and how to prepare for them.
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