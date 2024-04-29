Create New Account
'It's to conceal from the world that this has been a FAILURE' | US Colonel SLAMS Ukraine aid bill
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

The Neil Oliver Show with Col. Douglas Macgregor:  'It's to conceal from the world that this has been a FAILURE' | US Colonel SLAMS Ukraine aid bill.  ‘I think the point [of the aid bill] is to conceal from the American public, and the wider world, the immense failure of this policy that is this proxy war with Russia in Ukraine’

Colonel Douglas MacGregor rubbishes the US's aid bill for Ukraine.


#gbnews #ukraine #usnews #uspolitics #russia #aid #war 

Keywords
debtcol douglas macgregorukraine russia warneil olivergbn news

