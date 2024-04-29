The Neil Oliver Show with Col. Douglas Macgregor: 'It's to conceal from the world that this has been a FAILURE' | US Colonel SLAMS Ukraine aid bill. ‘I think the point [of the aid bill] is to conceal from the American public, and the wider world, the immense failure of this policy that is this proxy war with Russia in Ukraine’
Colonel Douglas MacGregor rubbishes the US's aid bill for Ukraine.
#gbnews #ukraine #usnews #uspolitics #russia #aid #war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.