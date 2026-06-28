The Family Feud- TPUSA + Charlie Kirk vs Antifa .. Steve Harvey Loses It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Harvey hosts the most chaotic Family Feud episode ever — Antifa takes on Turning Point USA! Watch the left get absolutely destroyed with answers like "Personal Responsibility," "Free Speech," and "Virtually Anything." Charlie Kirk delivers the ultimate mic drop while Steve Harvey calls for security on the Antifa team.This is the Family Feud sketch. With Zeek Arkham, Blake Neff, Erika Kirk
America needed #FamilyFeud #Antifa #CharlieKirk #TPUSA #SteveHarvey #WokeFails #Comedy #Satire #TurningPointUSA