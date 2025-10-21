BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Internet Addiction_ Total Control On Society
Congregation of YHWH Jerusalem
Congregation of YHWH Jerusalem
43 views • 1 day ago

The Global Elite is brainwashing all humans through the Internet and getting people addicted through algorithms. 

The cashless society is almost here with total control of everyone's movement and buying power through a digital ID, and a injected bio-chip.

Things are much closer to this then most think. Please watch this most important Videoi

internetmark of the beast666cashless societydopaminedigital idbrainwahsinginjected biocipglobal elite addiction of internet
