President Trump Changed Everything - Dictator Newsom Lock Down

30 Good Things President Trump Has Done for AmericaPresident Trump receives non-stop criticism in the press. I agree that criticism is necessary when a president makes mistakes, but where are the voices expressing appreciation for the good things Trump has done? It’s unfair to always criticize and never recognize any of the good things a president has done.It might be a refreshing change to recall some of the remarkable, nation-changing good things that Trump has accomplished for America. Here is my personal list.138 things Trump did this year while you weren't lookingIn Donald Trump’s first act as president, he signed a high-profile executive order intended to dismantle Obamacare, instructing federal agencies to take any measures they could to roll back the Affordable Care Act. In retrospect, the vaguely worded directive was only symbolic. The Trump administration did eventually make moves to obstruct the law, but they took months and another executive order to implement. For all the theater, it’s hard to say whether that order had any effect at all.Trump – Existential Threat to New World OrderI believe most objective observers can agree, our President has been under attack from the time he announced his candidacy for president. While initially, those devoted to globalism thought of his run for the position as a joke, as the momentum for his election began to grow dramatically, Mr. Trump began to come under increasing attack as the desperation begin to surge in those who opposed all the principles for which he stood!As a Christian, I see President Donald J. Trump as God’s gift to this nation, a welcome reprieve from the downward plunge into globalism we have experienced under previous administrations and I include both Republican and Democrat administrations.Trudeau Is Trying To Build His Own ‘Basic Dictatorship’You can see where the trend of government action is moving.In politics, one of the most important things to look at is not just what a government is doing, but the trendline of their actions.And with the Liberals’, the trend line is clear:They are trying to turn Canada’s democracy into their own basic dictatorship.On multiple fronts, they are seeking to weaken democracy:They are trying to expand government control of social media.They want to ‘register’ the media – a move made in Communist States.They are withholding documents from the Opposition and shutting down committees at a record pace.The Trudeau Government Is a Tower of BabelThe Trudeau Liberal government is a tower of Babel with all the Liberal elites facing inward in a tight circle babbling to one another. The members of this circle have no understanding of or interest in other Canadians. Sagely nodding their heads and murmuring approval, they are in complete agreement with all the government’s progressive left-wing policies.From time to time, they widen their circle to admit some other select individuals, such as the Kielburger brothers of WE Charity, family members, and special friends, such as feminist and homosexual activists. Money flows easily and frequently among these individuals who believe they are entitled, since they are the ruling elites.Newsom To Drop The Hammer On Suffering Residents With ‘Drastic’ Christmas LockdownGreasehead is looking to exact some serious punishment for ignoring his Thanksgiving decrees.Democrat governors are flexing their muscles in advance of the coming spirit-crushing wave of holiday season lockdowns that will effectively cancel Christmas and suck the joy completely out of their battered and demoralized citizenry.Spurned by Americans who refused to hide under their beds for Thanksgiving and who traveled and greeted families at traditional dinner gatherings in defiance of the so-called “experts”, the authoritarian leftists and their media toadies are itching to mete out punishment.One governor who continues to set the trend for other Dem-controlled states is Gavin Newsom of California whose draconian Thanksgiving restrictions were straight out of the old Soviet Union and on Monday, he teased the coming Christmas lockdown.