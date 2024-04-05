The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week March 28 - April 3, 2024

▪️US Central Command reported the destruction of four UAVs launched from Yemen. According to the U.S. side, the target was to be one of the anti-Houthi coalition ships.

▪️On the morning of March 30, the U.S.-led coalition air force launched a strike on Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. A kamikaze UAV ready for launch was destroyed, while a second device was intercepted in the air.

▪️Later, according to a U.S. statement, the coalition intercepted an unmanned boat dispatched from Yemen. However, the Yemeni side did not comment on either incident.

▪️The IDF Air Force struck the outskirts of Aleppo during the night, entering from Jordanian airspace. Hezbollah infrastructure was targeted, and simultaneously with the Israeli raid, several drones were launched by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants.

▪️On the third day after the strike on Aleppo, Israeli aggression hit Damascus and the surrounding area. IDF aircraft came in from the occupied Golan Heights and carried out several strikes on the capital and surrounding areas.

▪️That afternoon, the Israelis launched another strike on Damascus, again coming from the Golan Heights. The strike came close to the Iranian embassy, killing prominent IRGC officials.

▪️Al-Nusra militants launched a sortie west of Aleppo, utilizing suicide bombers. Units of the Republican Guard 30th Division repelled the attack, eliminating several militants.