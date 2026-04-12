PSYOP TO MINDWARː THE PSYCHOLOGY OF VICTORY [A QUICK ANALYSIS]

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What no one else but VfB has discovered is that Lt Col Michael Aquino is a FEMALE TO MALE TRANSGENDER ⚧ once you study that face, it becomes clear
https://odysee.com/@Nothing-But-The-TRUTH:3/PSYOP-to-MindWar-Psychology-of-Victory:3 [intro]
https://flowofwisdom.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/07/mindwar-mindwar_co_authored_by_michael-aquino.pdf
Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1GRT7dDgQc/
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