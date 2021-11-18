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CONTROLLED DESTRUCTION UNDERWAY, FEDERAL RESERVE GRAND PLAN, INFLATION & MORE W/ ANDY SCHECTMAN
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212 views • November 18, 2021
Start your Journey towards better Health: ControlYourHealth.care
Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, rejoins the program to share his thoughts on the incredible developments going on with monetary policy. We discuss the latest nominations by the Biden Regime and what that tells you about their desire for the country. This is a longer 2 part show, be sure to watch both. You can learn more about Andy Schectman and Miles Franklin at https://MilesFranklin.com
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, rejoins the program to share his thoughts on the incredible developments going on with monetary policy. We discuss the latest nominations by the Biden Regime and what that tells you about their desire for the country. This is a longer 2 part show, be sure to watch both. You can learn more about Andy Schectman and Miles Franklin at https://MilesFranklin.com
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
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