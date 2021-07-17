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THURSDAY JULY 15 2021 LIVESTREAM UPDATE ON MANARY FAMILY FARM
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1695 views • July 17, 2021
The Manary Family Trespass has exposed them all.
This is a follow up presentation to update all on the vast corruption now laid bare.
We will restore their property and massive loss due to theft by top people at the service corporation known as ONTARIO.
This goes right to the top people terrorizing those whom they are to serve it's all out on the public record for the common law to be shown and supported by law enforcement to take this corruption down.
God Speed
Christopher
Go to Brighteon channel first Bitchute is blocking the truth like YouTube from being uploaded.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
This is a follow up presentation to update all on the vast corruption now laid bare.
We will restore their property and massive loss due to theft by top people at the service corporation known as ONTARIO.
This goes right to the top people terrorizing those whom they are to serve it's all out on the public record for the common law to be shown and supported by law enforcement to take this corruption down.
God Speed
Christopher
Go to Brighteon channel first Bitchute is blocking the truth like YouTube from being uploaded.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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