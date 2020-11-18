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The David Knight Show (18November20 Full Show)
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46 views • November 18, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:04:16 Nearly 30,000 heart attacks and 8,000 accidents/poisonings counted by CDC as COVID death; new voice analysis to detect COVID and other fairytales
— 00:13:39 Politicians party & vacation while they lock us down. San Diego exempts strip club from COVID regulations because “free speech” but closes churches
— 00:27:18 How to stop the mask regulations, one store at a time. Elderly Senators don’t wear mask and none are dying in spite of testing “positive"
— 00:41:54 Houston will go door-to-door doing blood tests for antibodies.
— 00:46:31 Australia has a NEW “novel” COVID that spreads more quickly and has no symptoms
— 01:01:41 Trump fires CISA head, Chris Kreb
— 01:05:53 Report of how a Philly mob boss rigged Pennsylvania’s vote
— 01:13:10 NYT told the truth about electronic voting machine vulnerability when they were trying to sell RussiaGate. Here’s the report. The part about voting machines is still true.
— 01:37:21 Biden, Boris Johnson, Trudeau — are all talking about “Build Back Better”. And now BoJo has pulled changed the date for banning of gas engine cars a 4th time to 2030 — the UN’s date for GREAT RESET completion
— 01:45:50 Vince Agnelli, NewVirginiaPlan.com, talks details on how to rebuild our politics OUTSIDE the 2 parties
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:04:16 Nearly 30,000 heart attacks and 8,000 accidents/poisonings counted by CDC as COVID death; new voice analysis to detect COVID and other fairytales
— 00:13:39 Politicians party & vacation while they lock us down. San Diego exempts strip club from COVID regulations because “free speech” but closes churches
— 00:27:18 How to stop the mask regulations, one store at a time. Elderly Senators don’t wear mask and none are dying in spite of testing “positive"
— 00:41:54 Houston will go door-to-door doing blood tests for antibodies.
— 00:46:31 Australia has a NEW “novel” COVID that spreads more quickly and has no symptoms
— 01:01:41 Trump fires CISA head, Chris Kreb
— 01:05:53 Report of how a Philly mob boss rigged Pennsylvania’s vote
— 01:13:10 NYT told the truth about electronic voting machine vulnerability when they were trying to sell RussiaGate. Here’s the report. The part about voting machines is still true.
— 01:37:21 Biden, Boris Johnson, Trudeau — are all talking about “Build Back Better”. And now BoJo has pulled changed the date for banning of gas engine cars a 4th time to 2030 — the UN’s date for GREAT RESET completion
— 01:45:50 Vince Agnelli, NewVirginiaPlan.com, talks details on how to rebuild our politics OUTSIDE the 2 parties
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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