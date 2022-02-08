© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humans Are Hackable Animals, Free Will Is Over!
Follow
1
Share
Report
189 views • February 08, 2022
Dr. Yuval Noah Harari states: "Never let a good crisis go to waste. A crisis is an opportunity to do what in normal times people will never agree to, but in a crisis we have no chance. People could look back in a hundred years and identify the coronavirus epidemic as the moment when a new regime of surveillance took over. Specially surveillance under the skin."
WATCH - Dr. Yuval Noah Harari Explain Human 2.0 - Why Is Dr. Yuval Harari Explaining How Technology Will Transform Our Bodies & Minds?
Watch Video 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xufg_yw_Ng
Watch Video 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOmQqBX6Dn4
Watch - Doctor Yuval Noah Harari Speaks At the World Economic Forum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3epIv8FN7lQ&;;t=11s
Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli public intellectual, historian and a professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
WATCH - Dr. Yuval Noah Harari Explain Human 2.0 - Why Is Dr. Yuval Harari Explaining How Technology Will Transform Our Bodies & Minds?
Watch Video 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xufg_yw_Ng
Watch Video 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOmQqBX6Dn4
Watch - Doctor Yuval Noah Harari Speaks At the World Economic Forum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3epIv8FN7lQ&;;t=11s
Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli public intellectual, historian and a professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.