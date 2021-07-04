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Patriots Will Love This - Tyranny Meets Truth
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440 views • July 04, 2021
The Deep State and its puppets have nothing but lies, deceit and propaganda to fight what they fear most - President Trump and "the best is yet to come." No matter their politics, true patriots can tell (and smell) the difference between tyranny and freedom.
Link to the Digital Soldier course - https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC
Link to the Digital Soldier course - https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC
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