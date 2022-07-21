Biden's Food Crisis | Did He Do It?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
52,260 views - May
10, 2022 - Yanasa TV - It's the wrong question that people are asking. The food
shortage problem has been around a lot longer than since Joe Biden has been
president. The question when it come to Joe Biden is "what is he doing
about it? ' Everything he is doing is making the problem worse. It was
discovered in 2018 that there would be a global food shortage by 2030. The
question was "what are they going to do about it?' The crisis is moving
much faster than expected. Mirror