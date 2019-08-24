© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberals Want To Tear Down Mt. Rushmore To Fight White Supremacy
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • August 24, 2019
Radical leftists are claiming Mt. Rushmore should be torn down because it represents "white supremacy". Harrison exposes the left's hatred for American values throughout history.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.