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Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Commits An Abomination Before The Lord. He Wants Conflict Among The Israeli People.
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373 views • September 21, 2021
Gilad Rosinger of Radiant Israel is very angered because the prime minister of Israel Naftali Bennet wants to pit parents who have been vaccinated against parents who have not been vaccinated and that he wants the unvaccinated to be pressured into taking the vaccine which is making people sick and also killing many people all over the world. This will cause division among the people of Israel which God hates. The prime minister wants the vaccinated to fight the unvaccinated and this is evil and is an abomination before the Lord.
It's amazing that a leader in Israel would actually do such a thing to bring friction, strife and hate among the people of Israel all for something that is actually bringing sickness and death to millions of people and of course the evil prime minister knows this.
Website of Gilad Rosinger ---> https://www.radiantisrael.com
It's amazing that a leader in Israel would actually do such a thing to bring friction, strife and hate among the people of Israel all for something that is actually bringing sickness and death to millions of people and of course the evil prime minister knows this.
Website of Gilad Rosinger ---> https://www.radiantisrael.com
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