Free Knee Chakra Biofield Clearing with 528 Hz tuning fork short - Columning Left Knee Chakra

In this short session I column out over the Left Knee chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork. Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you overcome the challenges of letting go and better deal with the discomfort of change. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.
