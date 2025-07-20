KY: Cops seen PUNCHING protester in the neck & head, then again after slamming him to the ground - anti-ICE protest

VIOLENT arrests at anti-ICE protest in Covington, Kentucky on the Roebling Bridge.

Cops seen PUNCHING protester in the head — then again after slamming him to the ground

13+ arrested — excessive force or standard response?

Adding:

Trump pushes to unseal Epstein grand jury records — legal hurdles remain - reports

President Trump has urged the release of grand jury materials tied to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. But according to US media, legal experts warn the records may stay sealed — or heavily redacted — due to strict federal rules.

The DOJ filed motions Friday citing “extensive public interest,” yet any release depends on approval from federal courts in New York and Florida.

📍 What to know:

🔹 Sensitive victim and ID info will be redacted

🔹 No guarantee of full disclosure

🔹 Courts have discretion, especially in NY

Even if unsealed, the material may include only agent summaries — not the full scope of evidence. The outcome may take months and offer limited new insights.