I found Nikola Tesla mysterious invention [Published 2weeks ago]

XandrewX





Jan 23, 2024





"I found Nikola Tesla's mysterious invention. I have had a passion for creativity since I was very young, and since then I have thought and researched a lot about Nikola Tesla's great inventions. Fortunately, I discovered and successfully tested the invention of the electromagnetic field tube, which can be applied to many purposes. This idea comes from the great inventions of Nikola Tesla."





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RQJQmWF7HtQ/