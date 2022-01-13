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Virus COVID Deceptions
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61 views • January 13, 2022
The video explains the greatest hoax ever played on America. Trump and the cabal have pulled off a fake pandemic with their continuous propaganda/lies. The cabal's goal is to rule. The cabal does not care about your health
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