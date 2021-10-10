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TOP SECRET: US Military CAUGHT Working On New Project to Stop China’s Aggression
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400 views • October 10, 2021
Spencer Brown from Townhall reports, A new exclusive report shows that, for "at least a year," American service members have been deployed in Taiwan to train local forces in case China turns its military threats into action.
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