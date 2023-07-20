Ben Bergquam Yuma, Arizona. Tracking the cartels at night

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Just now in Yuma, Arizona. Tracking the cartels at night as they bring illegals across the border. Title 42 may be over, but the invasion is not! #BidenDidThis
*Stay tuned for part two!
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com