Ben Bergquam Yuma, Arizona. Tracking the cartels at night

Just now in Yuma, Arizona. Tracking the cartels at night as they bring illegals across the border. Title 42 may be over, but the invasion is not! #BidenDidThis
*Stay tuned for part two!
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
