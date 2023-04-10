Create New Account
Something Snapped Inside
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Published Yesterday

I made this video 11 years ago in 2012 on June 21st as an Anti Summer Solstice Ritual, and it made the SwiSS Terror on me and my family increase with a few notches, when the SwiSSies saw this; because you just don't tell the truth about SwiSSyland without very serious consequences coming your way. And in the description of the original film by the title "Switzerland & Concentration Camps; Evil Hearts do not Respect Love and Music" on my channel Chatzefratz I had this written: "THE SWISS FORCES OF DARKNESS VS. HUMAN QUALITIES; DO NOT TURN THE OTHER CHEEK ON EVIL".

terrortortureswitzerlandswisssomething snapped insideflamenco music

