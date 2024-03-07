Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Occultic - DNA Logic Gates - Dark Winter
channel image
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
384 Subscribers
140 views
Published 16 hours ago

DNA-based devices such as DNA logic gates that self-assemble into supramolecular structures which is defined as more than one molecule or the complexity of the molecule. It also involves the scientific discipline of chemistry.


Dark Winter: https://shepherdsheart.life/products/copy-of-dark-winter-navigating-the-global-biological-warfare-ebook


Chemical Free Body

Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-made chemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!


https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste

Use Code: celeste


Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Celestial Report, Celeste Solum, DNA, logic gates, programmable dna, bio, hybrids, biorobotics, cells, nano technology, robots, occult

Keywords
occultcellsdnarobotshybridsnano technologybioceleste solumcelestial reportprogrammable dnalogic gatesbiorobotics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket