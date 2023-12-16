More Layoffs Coming to McDonald’s as Fast Food Giant Embraces Google’s AI for Online Ordering

McDonald's is going human-less in an effort to keep its top executives handsomely paid and its lower-level store employees, well, obsolete.

In a recent press release, McDonald's announced a new partnership with Google that will utilize the search engine giant's artificial intelligence (AI) technology at McDonald's franchise stores.

With self-serve kiosks already plastered inside McDonald's restaurants all around the world, the next step for the world's most well-known fast food chain is to do away with all remaining human employees and replace them with robots and computers.

Read More: https://discern.tv/more-layoffs-coming-to-mcdonalds-as-fast-food-giant-embraces-googles-ai-for-online-ordering/