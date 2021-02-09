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High School Junior reacts to new Biden order | Newsmax TV panel
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80 views • February 09, 2021
After an Executive Order signed by President Biden that will affect the competition for student athletes, high school junior Alanna Smith reacts. - via National Report, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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