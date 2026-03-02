🎵The Driving Horse

You won't lose your job to a tractor, but to a horse who learns how to drive a tractor. You won't lose your job to AI, but to a person who knows how to use AI. You won't lose your job to a robot, but to a robot who learns how to drive a tractor.



Americana, Outlaw Country, Acoustic Guitar, Storytelling, Mid-tempo, Gravelly male vocals, Harmonica solo

[Intro]

(Acoustic guitar picking with a slow, steady folk beat. A lonely harmonica wail enters.)



[Verse 1]

The fields are wide and the sun is high

Old Barnaby looks the horse in the eye

He says, "Listen close to what I say

The world is changing in a brand new way"

The plow is heavy and the work is slow

But there’s a secret that you ought to know



[Chorus]

You won’t lose your job to a cold machine

To the gears and the iron and the gasoline

But the wind is shifting across the pasture

And the wheels of time are turning faster

It’s not the steel that’s coming for your hay

It’s the horse who learns how to drive it away



[Verse 2]

He pointed a finger at the tractor nearby

With its big black tires and its smoke in the sky

"That engine’s got power, that engine’s got soul

But it needs a steady hand to keep control

So don’t you worry 'bout being replaced

By a shiny red frame and a metal face"



[Chorus]

You won’t lose your job to a cold machine

To the gears and the iron and the gasoline

But the wind is shifting across the pasture

And the wheels of time are turning faster

It’s not the steel that’s coming for your hay

It’s the horse who learns how to drive it away



[Bridge]

(Music swells, more rhythmic stomping)

It’s a funny old world, and it’s strange to see

The way things are and the way they’ll be

But if you want to stay in the game, my friend

You’ve got to be ready for the road to bend!



[Guitar and Harmonica Solo]

(Energetic, bluesy country breakdown)



[Verse 3]

The horse gave a whinny and a shake of his mane

Looking down at the pedals and the steering chain

He didn’t need oats, he didn't need rest

He just needed to pass this brand new test

With a hoof on the clutch and a look in his eye

He watched the old ways of the farm go by



[Final Chorus]

(Full band intensity)

You won’t lose your job to a cold machine

To the gears and the iron and the gasoline

But the wind is shifting across the pasture

And the wheels of time are turning faster

It’s not the steel that’s coming for your hay

It’s the horse who learns how to drive it away



[Outro]

Yeah, it's the horse who learns how to drive it today

Just keep your eyes on the tractor, and you’ll be okay

(Acoustic guitar fades out with a final harmonica note)

[End]

