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Spanish Flu not caused by contagion
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230 views • April 18, 2020
There are no scientific studies to prove viral disease contagion.
There is however one scientific study that demonstrated it is not.
The Spanish flu had many contributing factors.
The worlds atmosphere was toxic with munitions particles.
At the end of the was many people had poor sanitation.
Many people were under nourished.
US troops and public 1917 were subject to a Rockefeller Institute horse serum vaccination trial.
Long wave military radio waves introduced new frequencies for the first time.
This snippit is from the TheFelsyFamily. Full interview https://youtu.be/PfxHHnbobtg
There is however one scientific study that demonstrated it is not.
The Spanish flu had many contributing factors.
The worlds atmosphere was toxic with munitions particles.
At the end of the was many people had poor sanitation.
Many people were under nourished.
US troops and public 1917 were subject to a Rockefeller Institute horse serum vaccination trial.
Long wave military radio waves introduced new frequencies for the first time.
This snippit is from the TheFelsyFamily. Full interview https://youtu.be/PfxHHnbobtg
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