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JFK to 9/11: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick | Part Four: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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147 views • October 15, 2021
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This documentary has been shared here in four parts. Essential viewing to understand how we got to where we are right now, in the midst of another "rich man's trick".

The World Economic Forum are not mentioned, but we can easily see how they fit in, as the primary forum of oligarchs, industrialists and corporatists.

Part One: Fascists and Nazis
Part Two: Organised Crime
Part Three: The End of Camelot
Part Four: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick



JFK to 9/11: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
By: Francis Richard Connelly

(Adapted from Goodreads)

This video achieved over a billion hits by becoming the first documentary in human history to untangle all the establishment lies and reveal the entire truth about the Kennedy Assassination and 911. These disclosures so frightened the powers-that-be that President Trump and the Queen of England took the joint decision to ban it altogether.

Francis Richard Conolly is extremely hopeful that the people who have made a movie which he originally gave them for free such a central part of their existence will now buy this book in order to build the revenues which he needs to make the sequel which everyone wants to see.

Order now:

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57136768-jfk-to-911-everything-is-a-rich-man-s-trick
Keywords
ciafascismwar on terrorkennedy assasinationfrancis connelly
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