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Part 1 of, The Heaven Castle Ship! What? You want to be stuck on 1 planet forever? No way! God has done something much better!
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31 views • March 09, 2022
The Heaven Castle Ship! From Genesis to Revelation, if you know what to look for, you will find reference to the Heaven Castle Ship. The tabernacle of God, the Heavenly Jerusalem, the mother of us all, the mother ship. You can find it all clearly stated in the King James Bible, if you are willing to leave the church in the box fairy tales behind.
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