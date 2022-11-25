If you understand that the spike proteins have venom on it, then they've told the public is that for a certain amount of time and if you get an mRNA v*ccine for example, that your body is going to be producing the spike proteins and therefore your body is making venom that you're shedding to the rest of the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.