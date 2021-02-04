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Sheriff Mack To The Rescue
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232 views • February 04, 2021
Published 3 hours ago on February 3, 2021
By News Staff
POLITICROSSING
EXCERPT:
"Peggy Hall sat down recently with the legendary Sheriff Mack to discuss the state of affairs here in the US and he did not disappoint! Right at the beginning of the interview you know it is going to be a ride as he declares, “GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME COVID-19!” "
https://politicrossing.com/sheriff-mack-to-the-rescue/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
By News Staff
POLITICROSSING
EXCERPT:
"Peggy Hall sat down recently with the legendary Sheriff Mack to discuss the state of affairs here in the US and he did not disappoint! Right at the beginning of the interview you know it is going to be a ride as he declares, “GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME COVID-19!” "
https://politicrossing.com/sheriff-mack-to-the-rescue/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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